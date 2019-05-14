Stratford News: Dog Shot-Killed After Attacking Child and Police Officer

#Stratford CT–On 05-14-2019 at approximately 2:45pm a Stratford Police Officer saw a dog attacking a child on Everett Street. The Officer stopped and attempted to render assistance. The dog would not release the child and the Officer used his TASER on the animal in an attempt to stop the attack. The dog released the child who then ran to safety. The dog turned its attack on the Officer who used the TASER a second time to no effect. The Officer retreated and was ultimately forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. The dog died from injuries at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Noticias de Stratford: Perro muere después de ataque

Stratford CT-on 05-14-2019 aproximadamente a las 2:45pm un oficial de policía de Stratford vio a un perro atacando a un niño en Everett Street. El oficial se detuvo e intentó prestar asistencia. El perro no soltaba al niño y el oficial usó su TASER en un intento de detener el ataque. El perro liberó al niño que luego se fue corriendo. El perro volvió su ataque contra el oficial que usó el TASER por segunda vez sin efecto. El oficial se retiró y finalmente fue forzado a dispararle al perro para detener el ataque. El niño fue transportado a un hospital local para el tratamiento de las lesiones sufridas durante el incidente. El perro murió de lesiones en la escena. Esta es una investigación en curso y no hay más información en este momento.