Stratford Library Offerd Food For Fines In May

#Stratford CT–As an opportunity for its patrons to clear overdue fines and to assist food drive efforts in the community, the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, will offer Food for Fines during the entire month of May. Each non- perishable, non-expired food item is worth $1 of fines. Non- perishable food will be collected for the South End Community Center food pantry. Food items must not be damaged, open or expired. Non-perishable items currently needed are: pasta, cold and hot cereals, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly, canned vegetables, soups (dry and condensed) and rice. The Food for Fines program, which does not include materials that have been sent to a collection agency, will be in effect until Friday, May 31, 2019.

