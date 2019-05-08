Stratford News: Fugitive Arrest

#Stratford CT–Travis Walton age 24 was arrested following a narcotics search warrant execution at 15Woodend Road (Apt1). Walton is a fugitive who has avoided sentencing for approximately 3 years for weapons and domestic violence offenses. The warrant was served by members of the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with Patroland Detectives. Marijuana, packaging materials and money were also seized.Walton was taken into custody due to (5) outstanding warrants with a total of $400,000cash bond. Walton was unable to post bond and was placed in the lockup and issued a Court date of 05/07/2019.

Stratford Police Press Release. If you have issues with this release call them at 203-385-4100. I’m just the messenger.