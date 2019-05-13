Stratford News: Armed Home Invasion

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department is investigating a reported armed home invasion that occurred on Light Street. The incident was reported at approximately 0415am at which time it appears that three men entered the home and demanded money from the residents. The suspects fled after one of the residents grabbed a knife held by one of the invaders. The victim’s hand was cut when he grabbed the blade. The injury is non life threatening. It appears that the incident specifically targeted these residents and home and was not a random act.

