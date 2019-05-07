Stratford Passes Budget With Tax Decreas

STRATFORD- The Stratford Town Council voted unanimously to approve a tax and spending plan for the Town of Stratford that provides a further modest reduction of taxes, focuses on further shared services with the Board of Education, fully funds all town departments, creates a second shift at Public Works, reduces overtime expenses and levelizes annual debt service.

“I am pleased to have worked collaboratively and across party lines on this budget that builds on our work last year to end the cycle of tax increases, again offering a modest tax decrease for the second year in a row,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Our priorities have been initiating the process of tax relief to our residents, improving the level of services they receive, while working alongside councilors and department heads to find greater efficiencies, and to sharing services with the Board of Education to eliminate redundancies. I am proud of the way all members of this Council worked with our administration to refine this budget product for the town in a bipartisan, diligent manner.”

The $228 million budget spends 3.24% over the prior year, with a Grand List growth of 1.40%, lowering the mill rate at 39.87.

It is the culmination of a process that included four budget workshops and a Board of Education liaison meeting, the first-ever joint CIP meeting with the Board of Education, and two public hearings. The Council’s nine present members, seven Republicans and two Democrats, all voted in favor of the budget, passing it unanimously.

“The budget process was orderly, civil and bipartisan,” said Council Chairman Jim Connor (R-8). “All council members voted to support the budget”.

“I was proud to vote yes on a budget that will give a tax decrease to the residents of Stratford for the second year in a row,” saidCouncilor Chris Pia (R-1). “Our Council worked together with Mayor Hoydick over the past few months on this budget which continues to streamline town government operations and work collaboratively with the Board of Education on improved efficiencies going forward. When we work together in a professional and efficient way, the entire town benefits.”

“It was a pleasure to work collectively with the Mayor and Department Heads to produce this FY2020 budget – everyone one stepped up to the plate,” said Councilor Ron Tichy (R-2). “Team work produces positive change.”

“I’m glad the Councilors were able to work together to put a budget together that will benefit not only the Town, but the residents as well,” said Councilor David Harden (D-4).

“The Town has implemented cultural, financial and operational improvements which truly move Stratford forward,” said Councilor Greg Cann (D-5). “Stratford’s continued success hinges on accomplishing its economic development and infrastructure objectives for increased commercial investment, performance accountability in the administration of our public schools, and everyone’s attentive diligence in the management of continuous quality improvement.”

“During my 6 years on the Council, the number one thing I have heard is to please stop raising taxes,” said Councilor Ken Poisson (R-6). “While we always tried, the last two budgets we have accomplished it.”

“I am proud of the work the Council put into this budget and proud that the Council worked together, staying on the Mayor’s mission of civility and respect,” said Councilor Bill Perillo (R-7). “All the department heads worked just as hard and were professionals. With this momentum I hope we can cut taxes again next year.”

“It has been a pleasure serving the past eighteen months with a bipartisan Town Council and a responsive, energetic and caring Mayor and her administration,” said Councilor Bill O’Brien (R-9) “The last two budgets resulted in decreased taxes for our residents. I am optimistic that this trend will continue, especially with economic development on an upswing in town. I look forward to being able to continue to serve the community as we make positive progress in Stratford.”

“All Town Councilors worked collaboratively with the Hoydick administration, department heads and the BOE over several weeks to produce a tax decrease for residents for the second year in a row, while fully funding all departments,” said Councilor Laura Dancho(R-10).

The budget continues to build on the Mayor’s objective of prioritizing energy projects to make the town more sustainable on energy efficiency, utilizes short term BANS (Bond Anticipation Notes) to finance capital items under five years of useful life, and consolidated major expenditures such as utilities, vehicles, labor and legal costs under centralized control.

