Norwalk News: Evading Accident

On May 5, 2019, at 3:18am, officers responded to North Main Street at Marshall Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers located the pedestrian lying in the street and determined that the vehicle had fled the scene. The male pedestrian was transported to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance. The operator of the vehicle later contacted the Norwalk Police Department and is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Wasliewski at 203-854-3035.

