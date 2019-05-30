Westport News: Affordable Housing Applications Begin

Preliminary applications will be accepted beginning on 06/03/2019 AND END with a postmark date of 06/28/2019. Pre-applications received after the end date as postmarked will be automatically rejected. Please click on the following link for income-eligibility requirements and a download of the pre-

applications:

Westport Pre-applications will be provided to any & all interested persons. Individuals or families may also pick up a hard copy of the pre-application at the Westport Housing Authority located at 5 Canal Street, Westport, CT You may request a pre- application be mailed to you by contacting us at 203-227-4672

Westport Pre-applications are to be mailed only to Westport Housing Authority located at 5 Canal Street, Westport, CT 06880

