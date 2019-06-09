Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Biker Down

Posted on Posted in Fairfield, Lights and Sirens

2019-06-08 @ 9:19pm–#Fairfield CT– Police received multiple calls of a biker down at Brooklawn and Villa Avenue.  There did not appear to be any other vehicles involved in the incident.  The biker was transported to the hospital.

 

Noticias de Bridgeport: Accidente con moto
2019-06-08 @ 9:19pm – #Fairfield CT – La policía recibió múltiples llamadas de una persona en en moto que se chocó en la Avenida Brooklawn y Villa. No parece haber ningún otro vehículo involucrado en el incidente. El motociclista fue transportado al hospital.

