The Four C’s of Caregiving: Building Caregiver Confidence presented by the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and the Coalition for Abuse Prevention of the Elderly (CAPE). This dynamic presentation helps caregivers build confidence and the ability to:

• Understand the aging process and common terms—dementia, delirium and depression—associated with it• Select and monitor the most competent paid caregivers for your loved one

• Communicate effectively with doctors and other healthcare personnel

• Recognize the signs of burn out and identify key resources for help

Presenters include: Ann Dyke, RN, MN, Injury Prevention Coordinator, Bridgeport Hospital; Stephanie Paulmeno, MS, RN, NHA, CPH, President, CT Nurses’ Association; Dr. Gerard Kerins, Geriatrician, Associate Professor Yale School of Medicine; Dr. Allison Ostroff, Geriatrician, Stamford Health Medical Group; Dr. Vivian Argento and Dr. Jen Ouellet, Geriatricians, Bridgeport Hospital; and Dr. Pamela Hoffman, Geriatrician, St. Vincent’s Medical Center.Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Cost: No charge, light refreshments available

Location: Bigelow Center for Senior Activi ties (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield)

Note: Free elder care is available during the program (please pre -register for care).

To register, please call Linda at 203.814.3614 to reserve your seat, sign up online at www.swcaa.org, or call the Bigelow Center at 203 .256.3166. This program is also scheduled for

June 13th at the Stamford Senior Center, 888 Washington Blvd., 203.977.5151; June 25th at ElderHouse, 7 Lewis Street, Norwalk, 203.847.1998

