Fast Moving Storms

#Westport CT– A fast moving thunderstorm created multiple storm related calls for the Westport Fire Department. The storm was reported to produce heavy rain, winds, and hail. In a timespan of approximately 45 minutes, the fire department responded to 18 calls for service. These calls ranged from power lines burning, trees resting on power lines, carbon monoxide calls, and a large tree that had fallen on a house. There were no storm related injuries reported and at this time, there are areas with no power. Eversource was notified of the outages and downed power lines that the fire department was made aware.

All residents should take care and remain observant of down power lines. Even lines that appear to be de-energized may not be. It is best to remain in your homes as long as it is safe to do so.

(Westport Fire Press Release)