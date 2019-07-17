Westport News: Dog/Owner Rescued – Trapped In Mud

2019-07-16 @ 5:32pm–Tuesday– #Westport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a person stuck in the mud in the Saugatuck River. The initial dispatch was for Engine 2 and Rescue 3. Truck 1 and Car 3 were added to the assignment after clearing from a previous emergency call. Rescue 3 arrived on scene and reported one person and their pet dog were stuck in approximately 1’-2’ of mud. Using an inflatable Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) firefighters entered the mud to reach the victim. Additionally, Fire and Police Marine units were dispatched to the scene. The victim and their dog were freed from the mud and brought to safety by firefighters and police officers on shore. Westport EMS evaluated the victim and the dog was evaluated by Westport animal control. The last Fire department unit cleared at 6:34 PM.

(Westport Fire Department Press Release and Photo)