Wesptport News: Undocumented Document

#Westport CT–On Saturday July 6, 2019 officers responded to Webster Bank located at 244 Post Road East on a complaint of a female at that location attempting to cash what staff recognized as a fraudulent check. Upon arrival bank employees pointed out the customer in question to the responding officers. Staff explained that they had been alerted to recent fraudulent activity associated with this account by another bank branch and recognized the check being presented by the customer as a fake. Bank staff pointed out to officers that one of the digits listed on the account number of the check did not match the number assigned to their actual customer’s account, thereby confirming that the check was not authentic. The amount which the customer was attempting to withdraw was $920.00. In the process of attempting to negotiate the check the customer had presented two forms of identification thereby positively identifying herself as Sadejia Cook.

Based on the investigation Cook was charged with 53a-138 Forgery 1 st Degree and 53a- 49(53a-125a), Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the 5 th Degree. She was released after posting a $2500.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court to answer for these charges on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

This press release was made possible by: