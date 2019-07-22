Westport News: Petitions for RTM Candidates Available Beginning July 23

Westport, CT – Town Clerk Patty Strauss announced today that residents interested in running for the Representative Town Meeting can pick up a petition at the Town Clerk’s office beginning Tuesday, July 23.

Petitioners must gather 25 signatures from residents in their district in order to be on the ballot November 5.

The completed petitions must be returned to the town clerk by September 10.

“My staff will review the instructions with the petitioner,” Ms. Strauss said. “A district map and a list of district voters will be supplied to aid each petitioner in gathering the required signatures.”

Members of the 36-member RTM are elected on a nonpartisan basis, with four delegates from each of the town’s nine voting districts. Members are elected for two-year terms.

RTM members vote on town appropriation requests of more than $20,000; approve town ordinances; vote on final approval of the town budget; serve on two or more committees that review and make recommendations regarding appropriations and ordinances; and review certain decisions of town boards and commissions.

For further information about this and other election matters, contact the Town Clerk, Patricia Strauss, at 203-341-1105 or pstrauss@westportct.gov.

