Stratford News: Child Porn Arrest

#Stratford CT– The Stratford Police Department Detective Bureau received a child pornography complaint from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children during the month of February, 2019. Detectives conducted an investigation which led to the identification of John Kenneth Stone (DOB 10/03/1942). Stone is employed as a School Bus Driver with the Durham Bus Services. Detectives executed a search warrant at Stone’s residence in Stratford. During the search warrant the Stratford Police Computer Forensics Unit seized a laptop computer. A forensic analysis of the computer located a large number of images and videos identified as Child Pornography. On 05/23/2019 Stone was taken into custody. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree 53a- 196d. Stone posted a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/31/2019.

(Stratford Police Press Release)



