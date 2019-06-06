Stratford News: The Ole’ Water Company Trick-Robbery

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department investigated a distraction burglary on Broadbridge Avenue today. The incident occurred at approximately 1030 am when an unidentified male posing as a water company employee used fake identification to gain access to the home stating he needed to check the water in the residence. The homeowner escorted the suspect into the basement at which time two unidentified suspects entered the home and committed the burglary. The suspects fled the scene toward Winter Street prior to police arrival. Susp#1 White Male, appx. 5’10”, White Button Down Shirt w/Blue Stripes Gray Hat with a Red Logo Susp#2 White Male Average Height, Brown Hair Stocky Build Susp#3 White Male appx. 5’11” White Shirt, Brown Hurly Hair

Homeowners are reminded to not let strangers into their homes and if someone unexpectedly shows up claiming to be from a utility company or other agency to call the agency in question for verification. If there is any doubt do not let the person into your home and call the police for assistance. Investigators are asking that anyone who resides in the area on Broadbridge Avenue and Winter Street who may have surveillance video to contact the Stratford Police at 203-385-4143 or 4119.

This press release is made possible by: