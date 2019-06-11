Stratford Looks To Acquire Lighthouse

STRATFORD- Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced Friday that the Town of Stratford has entered into a license agreement with the United States Coast Guard for the property at the Stratford Point Lighthouse. Under terms of the agreement, the Town of Stratford has use of the lighthouse property and associated buildings and structures, while the Coast Guard continues to operate and maintain the light. The Town agrees to maintain and upkeep the property and buildings. Payment from the Town for the agreement is a single dollar.

The Mayor says that she hopes to see the location become available to the public, and available to reserve for events and functions after some preparation and restoration is performed at the site.

“For generations the Stratford Point Lighthouse has served as the unofficial symbol of Stratford,” said Mayor Hoydick. “When many people think of Stratford, they think of this lighthouse – its iconic structure and appearance instantly recall the essence of this town. It is an essential part of our heritage and our history. I want to thank the United States Coast Guard for entering into this agreement with Stratford which will allow the public to have access to this previously secured property and its incredible scenic vista. I am delighted that we will be able to afford that opportunity to residents and visitors in the very near future.”

Mayor Hoydick stated that maintenance and upkeep of the grounds has already begun this week under the direction of the Department of Public Works. Plans include some restoration work to the keeper’s cottage, the oil house and the lighthouse itself – including a new coat of paint that will refresh the familiar white and red-striped façade.

During colonial times a bonfire was lit at Stratford Point, where the Housatonic River meets Long Island Sound, when a boat was expected during fog. In 1821, Congress allocated $4,000 to purchase four acres of land on Stratford Point from Betsy Walker, and a wooden octagonal lighthouse was constructed in 1822. It was only the third light station erected on Long Island Sound.

Congress appropriated additional funding in 1880, and a new forty-foot-tall, brick-lined, cast-iron tower was erected on the point, and a two-story, eight-room dwelling. The all-white tower was given the distinctive marking of a reddish-brown band around its middle on May 15, 1899, a distinguishing feature that remains to this day.

United States Coast Guard personnel continued to live on the premises until 1978, when automation was installed and the light was controlled remotely from Eaton’s Neck on Long Island. The Coast Guard resumed occupation of the site in 1982 to prevent vandalism and secure the location.

