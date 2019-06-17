“As You Like It” Performance

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, announces that the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey will return to Stratford on Saturday, June 29 for its production of “As You Like It”. Performed outside in the library’s scenic back courtyard, the fully-staged and costumed performance is free and open to the public.

“As You Like It” is a celebration of the enduring power of love in all its many disguises. Witty, playful and utterly magical, the story is a compelling romantic adventure in which Rosalind and Orlando’s famous courtship is played out against a backdrop of political rivalry, banishment and exile to the Forest of Arden. “As You Like It” was written in 1599 and marks a high point in Shakespeare’s midcareer with sophisticated comedies.

“Being that it’s set in a forest with no new huge battles or court intrigues, the play lends itself really well to performances in parks and more intimate settings like libraries”, said Hudson director Jon Ciccarelli. “We decided to go back to basics with the show and set it in a medieval world full of pageantry, impromptu songs and love of the fairy tale world. The show is very musical so we’ve highlighted that with lots of live instruments and some recorded music” he added.

The Hudson Shakespeare Company’s presentation of “As You Like It” will be held in the Stratford Library’s back courtyard located in the rear of the library building off the Baldwin Center parking lot. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread. In the event of inclement weather or extreme heat, the play will move inside to the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. The Hudson troupe will return in July with an all-female production of “Coriolanus”.

For further information call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

Rendimiento de “As You Like It”

La Biblioteca Stratford, 2203 Calle Main, anuncia que la Hudson Shakespeare Company de Nueva Jersey regresará a Stratford el sábado 29 de junio para su producción de “As You Like It”. Realizada en el patio trasero de la biblioteca, la actuación totalmente escenificada y disfrazada es gratuita y está abierta al público.

“As You Like It” es una celebración del poder perdurable del amor en todos sus muchos disfraces. Witty, juguetona y totalmente mágica, la historia es una aventura romántica convincente en la que el famoso noviazgo de Rosalind y Orlando se desarrolla en un contexto de rivalidad política, destierro y exilio al bosque de Arden. “As You Like It” fue escrito en 1599 y marca un punto culminante en la carrera media de Shakespeare con comedias sofisticadas.

“Al ser que está ambientada en un bosque sin nuevas batallas enormes o intrigas judiciales, la obra se presta muy bien a actuaciones en parques y escenarios más íntimos como bibliotecas”, dijo el director de Hudson Jon Ciccarelli. “Decidimos volver a lo básico con el espectáculo y establecerlo en un mundo medieval lleno de desfile, canciones improvisadas y amor por el mundo de los cuentos de hadas. El espectáculo es muy musical, así que hemos destacado que con muchos instrumentos en vivo y algo de música grabada”, agregó.

La presentación de la Hudson Shakespeare Company de “As You Like It” se llevará a cabo en el patio trasero de la Biblioteca Stratford, ubicado en la parte trasera del edificio de la biblioteca frente al estacionamiento del Baldwin Center. Se alienta a los clientes a llevar sillas de jardín o mantas para esparcir. En caso de inclemencias del tiempo o calor extremo, la obra se moverá dentro de la sala Lovell con aire acondicionado de la biblioteca. La compañía Hudson regresará en julio con una producción femenina de “Coriolanus”.

Para más información llame a la Biblioteca al 203.385.4162 o visite: www.stratfordlibrary.org.