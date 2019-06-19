Stratford News: Weapon Arrest

#Stratford CT—On 06/19/2019 the Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit, in coordination with the Bridgeport Police Task Force executed a search warrant for narcotics sales at 1450 South Ave Stratford CT. This Search Warrant was the culmination of an investigation that focused on Narcotics Sales as well as Firearms related crimes within the Town of Stratford.

The subject of the investigation, Courtney Dyce D.O.B 09/29/2000 was taken into custody as he was leaving the residence. During a search of the residence, Detectives located several ounces of marijuana and packaging. Additionally, Detectives located a stolen Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun which was loaded with several rounds of ammunition. Dyce is currently on probation for a previous firearms arrest from 07/04/2018 in which he was found in possession of (2) stolen firearms.

Dyce was charged as follows:

Possession WITS Marijuana CGS 21a-277(b)

Possession WITS near School CGS 21a-278a(b)

Operating a Drug Factory CGS 21a-277(c)

Theft of Firearm CGS 53a-212

Larceny 6th CGS 53a-125b

Criminal Possession of Firearm CGS 53a-217c

Dyce was given a Court date of 06/27/2019 and held on a $500,000 bond.

(Stratford Police Press Release)