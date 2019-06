UPDATE: Radio reports say it was a 19 year old male riding without a helmet was hit by a car traveling about 40mph when he hit the hood and went over the car and onto the pavement. He is reported to be alert and talking with first responders.

2019-06-26 @ 3:30pm– #Trumbull CT– Report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at Old Mine Road and Monroe Turnpike.

