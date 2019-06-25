Renters Beware

I just had a woman call me, upset that she was possibly scammed out of over $1,0000. The woman said she would help her find an apartment to rent. She was introduced to an apartment she like but she was told the landlord won’t rent to someone on section eight housing. The woman said she did sign paperwork with the woman and she won’t reimburse her fee because she did her job by introducing her to the landlord. Now I know there are a lot of details I didn’t get from the phone call but this isn’t the first time I’ve heard of this.

You also have to look out for people who say they are the landlord and take first and last month rent security only disappear because they aren’t the landlord, just a scammer.

