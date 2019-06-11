Westport News: 1st Quarter Taxes Due Even If You Didn’t Receive A Bill

Westport, CT – Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents today that first quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, motor vehicle taxes and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due July 1, 2019. Taxpayers have until August 1, 2019 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.

Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, motor vehicle taxes and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account on-line at https://www.westportct.gov/ and choosing “Pay Taxes Online” from the homepage.

Checks should be made payable to “Town of Westport” and mailed to:

Tax Collector – Westport

P.O. Box 350

Westport, CT 06881

In-person payments may be made at the Tax Collector’s Office, Room 109 in Town Hall (110 Myrtle Avenue). Office hours are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM daily Monday thru Friday.

