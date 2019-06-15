Westport News: $2,875 Handbag Stolen

#Westport CT–On 05/21/2019, Westport officers were dispatched to a local retailer on a report of a stolen handbag valued at approximately $2,875.00. Store surveillance video captured the female suspect concealing the bag under her coat before exiting the store. Staff recognized the suspect as a regular customer, Deborah Bunch. An arrest warrant application was submitted by the investigating officer and later approved. On 06/09/2019, Bunch turned herself in at headquarters on the outstanding warrant. She was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and released after posting $10,000 bond. Bunch is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on 06/19/2019.

