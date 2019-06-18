Westport News: Four Pulled From The Water

2019-06-18 @ 2:30PM–#Westport CT–The Westport Marine Unit responded to a call of four people in the water near Peck’s Ledge Lighthouse. An oyster boat reported the incident to the Norwalk Police Department who in turn, alerted Westport officers. The Westport Police Department Marine Unit responded and located a small aluminum boat taking on water. The boat was clearly over loaded and partially submerged with four occupants clinging to it. The men were shivering, were not properly dressed for conditions and two did not have personal floatation devices. Westport Detective Marc Heinmiller, Corporal Brendan Fearon and Officer Taylor Field rescued all four men from the water and warmed them with blankets onboard Westport Marine 1. The men were then transferred to a Norwalk Fire Department boat, which brought them to shore to a waiting ambulance. All four men were transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. After rescuing the men, officers were able to pump out the boat in order to prevent it from sinking. Once refloated, it was towed from the scene to Norwalk shores by the Norwalk Police Department Marine Unit. The Westport Police Department would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Norwalk Police and Fire Departments for their assistance. The coordinated effort led to a successful resolution to what could have been a fatal situation.

Noticias de Westport: Cuatro rescatados

2019-06-18 a las 2:30PM–#Westport CT–La Unidad Marina de Westport respondió a un llamada de cuatro personas en el agua cerca del faro de Peck’s Ledge. Un barco de ostras reportó el incidente al Departamento de Policía de Norwalk, quien a su vez, alertó a los oficiales de Westport. La Unidad de Marina del Departamento de Policía de Westport respondió y localizó un pequeño barco de aluminio tomando agua. El barco estaba claramente sobre cargado y parcialmente sumergido con cuatro ocupantes aferrándose a ella. Los hombres temblaban, no estaban debidamente vestidos para las condiciones y dos no tenían dispositivos de flotación personales. El detective Marc Heinmiller de Westport, el cabo Brendan Fearon y el oficial Taylor Field rescataron a los cuatro hombres del agua y los calentaron con mantas a bordo del Westport Marine 1. Los hombres fueron trasladados a un barco del Departamento de Bomberos de Norwalk, que los llevó a la costa a una ambulancia en espera. Los cuatro hombres fueron transportados al Hospital Norwalk para recibir tratamiento. Después de rescatar a los hombres, los oficiales pudieron bombear el barco para evitar que se hundiera. Una vez reflotado, fue reacondicionado desde la escena hasta las costas de Norwalk por la Unidad de Marina del Departamento de Policía de Norwalk. El Departamento de Policía de Westport desea expresar su sincero agradecimiento a la Policía y los Departamentos de Bomberos de Norwalk por su asistencia. El esfuerzo coordinado condujo a una resolución exitosa de lo que podría haber sido una situación fatal.