#Bridgeport CT– In a story we were first to report to you when it happened:

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday 07/08/19, Randy Torres, DOB: 08/02/93, of 95 Houston Avenue was taken into custody by members of the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau’s General Investigations Unit, Fugitive Task Force, Robbery/Burglary Unit, as well as the United States Marshals Service and Ct. State Parole.

The arrest occurred at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Rd. in Milford.

Torres was responsible for firing multiple gunshots into a home that was occupied by several children – one as young as seven years-old – at 125 Houston Ave. on 07/06/19.

He also made threats to law enforcement.

Among his charges on Monday were multiple counts of Criminal Attempt of Assault in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Sale of Narcotics, Threatening and Assault on two of our Detectives during the arrest. He also had three active warrants from the Bridgeport Detective Bureau’s Domestic Violence Unit.

His bonds totaled $350,000. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)