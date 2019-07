2019-07-17 @ 11:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Multiple witness told me that the white Audi was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the red Hyundai on Fairfield Avenue near Clinton Avenue.

One witness showed me video on his phone of the suspect fleeing the scene. Police caught up with him and arrested him. Two people had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department. It took almost a half hour to get them out of the vehicle. EMS transported them to the hospital.