Bridgeport News: Massive House Fire

2019-07-04 @ 3:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to structure fire at a familiar address, a boarded up house at 181 Hanover Street, the scene of two previous fires. The fire became too dangerous and the evacuation tone was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. A second alarm was also sounded. The firefighters then engaged in a defensive attack from the outside of the building. Firefighters fought to keep the fire from jumping to neighboring homes. Within the hour firefighters reported the fire was under control and worked on putting out the hot spots. Firefighters conducted two searches of the building and confirmed that no one was inside. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate to cause of the fire.

