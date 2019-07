2019-07-04–#Bridgeport CT– Police at Seaside Park have been very busy locating missing children, so many I’ve lost count. Kids of all ages, one was a 3 year old and another was ten years old. I’m happy to report that all the children have been reunited with their parent. PLEASE keep an eye on your child, it only takes a second.

