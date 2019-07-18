California Man Running Across America to Help Firefighters with Cancer

The Bridgeport Firefighters IAFF Local 834 is pleased to welcome Matt Gregg, a retired Apple executive who is running across the country to bring further attention to the associated higher cancer rates in firefighters. Matt will be running through Bridgeport on Friday, July 19th, beginning at approximately 2:00 PM with the run ending at approximately 3:00 PM. He will be greeted by several local dignitaries at this time at Bridgeport Fire Headquarters, 30 Congress St., Bridgeport, Ct 06604 His tentative route into Bridgeport will begin north from Fairfield on Fairfield Avenue to State Street, to Water Street to Fire Headquarters. Please consider supporting Matt by joining him in this run or donate to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

To read more about Matt and his mission, click on the following link:

https://firefightercancersupport.org/in-the-news/california-man-running-across-country-to-help-

firefighter-with-cancer/