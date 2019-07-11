Car Show – Sunday 7/21 !!

The Westport Police Benevolent Association Car Show is scheduled for SundayJuly 21, 2019. The event is to be held at the Westport Saugatuck Railroad Station from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

All years and all model vehicles are welcome. The entry fee is $20.00 per car. All proceeds benefit the Westport PBA Scholarship Fund, which is a non-profit 501(c)organization.

Ten award winners will be announced. There will be a 50/50 raffle as well as many other prizes.

Food and dessert will be available for purchase at the show and will be provided by Jr’s Deli and Grille and Good Humor. Entertainment will be provided by radio station i95 Rock, whose street team will also be present and playing classic rock music throughout the day.

We look forward to seeing you at the show!