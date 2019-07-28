Fairfield News: Lifeguard Rescues Two At Lake Mohegan

2019-07-28 @ 2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– An alert life guard noticed two brothers in distress at Lake Mohegan located at 960 Morehouse Highway and rescued the two boys single-handedly. According to witnesses the boys swam out a little too far and began to panic when they realized they could not touch bottom with their feet. The lifeguard was able to grab both boys bring both boys and bring them into safety. The youngest, aged 6 swallowed some water. He was checked out by paramedics from AMR and found out he was okay and released to his grateful parents.

I wanted to interview the lifeguard to tell the good news of his heroic feat but lifeguard supervisor Ben Gullatti asked me to leave which I did.