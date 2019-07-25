Fairfield’s K-9 Jake Has A Unique Ride

What does Fairfield’s K-9 Jake have in common with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, P. Diddy, Jeff Gordon, 50 Cent and Donald Trump? They all had their vehicles customized by Will Castro. Will Castro’s Designs and Unique are synonymous with the highest quality customizations and craftsmanship all over the world. Will Castro also has a TV show, Unique Rides on Speed Channel. The custom Ford F-150 was designed by Nu-age Warning from Seymour, Connecticut.The customized ride was paid for from private donations. Sergeant Hector Irizarry is Jake’s handler and chauffeur. K-9 Jake is named in honor of Marine Corp veteran Jake Pettit from Fairfield, Connecticut. K-9 Jake and Sergeant Irizarry use the truck to bring awareness of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at public events.

The entire design including the wrap is to commemorate our armed forces and our military veterans. The interior is designed like most police cars but the comfort for the dog is foremost importance. If the air conditioning fails, the windows open and the fans kick in while Sergeant Irizanny gets an alert on his cell phone. The truck also has a remote door popper so in case Irizanny needs help he can remotely open the door and Jake comes out to assist.

The truck is a pursuit rated F-150 K-9 truck and is the only one in the world like it making it a Unique Ride. The truck is also Kevlar tires to prevent puncturing of the sidewalls if the vehicle is required to go off the road. The Kevlar does NOT make the tires bullet proof.

Sergeant Irizanny and Jake work the night shift in Fairfield and also provide mutual K-9 aid to surround towns.