Special Thanks To Forza Ristorante

Special thanks to Eric and Patrick of Forza Ristorante, located at 3171 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, for an outstanding party for my daughter’s Graduation and 18th birthday party. We invited about 20 of our closest friends and family for the celebration. So of course wanted things to run smoothly which Patrick ensure it did. I knew the food would be good from our previous review. As the guest were leaving they all said they had a good time and enjoyed themselves, sort of expected. What blew us away was everyone texting us that night to say they had a great time and really enjoyed the food.

So if you want to impress your date or your in-laws this is the place to take them. Really good food at a reasonable price. See their website at http://forzaristorante.com/ You can see the menu and the pricing.

Let Patrick will spoil you! Oh yea, mention DoingItLocal and you’ll get 10% off your bill.