Stratford News: Blues On The Beach

STRATFORD – The annual “Blues on the Beach” summer music festival is about to take place this Saturday, July 20, and this year a designated drop-off and pick-up zone has been established for the event located at Wayne’s Walk at the intersection of Riverdale Drive and Lighthouse Ave. This will serve as a designated drop-off or pick-up area for Uber, Lyft or taxis and other passenger services to accommodate their customers.

Those who are dropping off their children, seniors or the disabled can drop passengers at a designated location at the concession stand location.

The event opens to the public at 9:30 a.m., and performances begin at noon. The festivities will go until 9:30 p.m.

A police officer will be stationed at the location of Wayne’s Walk until 11:00 p.m. There will be temporary posted no parking extending approximately 75 feet from both sides of Wayne’s Walk.

In addition, residents attending “Blues on the Beach” are asked to note the following:

Beach access will be closed on Friday, July 19 th at 7:00 pm, so preparations can be made.

at 7:00 pm, so preparations can be made. Bicycles are allowed but must be walked in the park area per Stratford Police Department.

Parking is also available at the Army Engine Plant – South Parking Lot directly off of Main Street.

No golf carts or other motorized equipment is allowed on the beach per Stratford Police Department.

Residents must have a valid beach sticker to park at the beach. Non-residents will be charged $20 to park.

No dogs or pets are allowed at the beach.

Extreme heat is being forecast for Saturday and temperatures could exceed 100 degrees. The Stratford Health Department has issued an advisory for the day. In consideration of the conditions residents are urged to exercise caution. The Police Activities League (P.A.L.) will be selling ice at “Blues on the Beach” to help combat the heat and raise funds for their fall programming. Ice will be available for $5 per bag until the supply runs out.

If you like this, you’ll love our sponsor: