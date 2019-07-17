Stratford’s Blues On The Beach

STRATFORD – Stratford is set for its annual “Blues on the Beach” summer music festival, which has become an increasingly popular summer ritual for the coastal town. The event will take place at Short Beach on Saturday, July 20th, from 12:00 pm-9:30 pm. Blues is part of the Stratford Celebrate Festivals and is run by volunteer, Erin McLaughlin.

“Erin and her team do an amazing job of organizing the bands, stage, and vendors. We’re looking forward to celebrating at this great summertime festival, enjoy the sun and sand, amazing music, and some of the best views that Stratford has to offer,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick.

This year, access to the beach will be closed on Friday, July 19th, at 7:00 pm to allow for setup of stages, tents and equipment. “We know the beach closure for Friday is inconvenient, but we ask of the patience and indulgence of residents,” said Public Safety Director Larry Ciccarelli. “This will allow us to produce a first-rate event for everyone to attend and enjoy on Saturday.”

Residents attending “Blues on the Beach” are asked to note the following:

· Beach access will be closed on Friday, July 19th at 7:00 pm, so preparations can be made.

· Bicycles are allowed but must be walked in the park area per Stratford Police Department.

· Parking is also available at the Army Engine Plant – South Parking Lot directly off of Main Street.

· No golf carts or other motorized equipment is allowed on the beach per Stratford Police Department.

· Residents must have a valid beach sticker to park at the beach. Non-residents will be charged $20 to park.

· No dogs or pets are allowed at the beach.

· A pickup and drop-off area for Ubers and children or family members has been designated at Wayne’s Walk at the intersection of Riverdale Drive and Lighthouse Ave.

