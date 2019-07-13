Fairfield News: Uber Driver Arrested In Unwanted Sexual Advances

#Fairfield CT—On 07/13/2019 The Fairfield Police responded to a report of a sexual assault. The father of the juvenile victim reported to police that his daughter received an Uber ride from Stonewall lane in Fairfield. During the ride, the suspect, Dwaine Miller, allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with the juvenile female in addition to making overt sexual advances.

Dwaine Miller, 01/29/1988, of Kingsbury Road in Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault 3rd Degree and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on 7/26/2019.

Miller was later released after posting $5000.00 bond. Miller is a convicted felon with numerous arrests including robbery, assault and burglary.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)