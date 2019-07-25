Milford News: Speeding Nets “Drug” Charges

#Milford CT–A Chevy Suburban bearing Tenessee plates passed a state trooper in the right at a high rate of speed on Rte 15 Northbound in the area of Exit 53. During the course of the traffic stop investigation it was determined that there was marijuana present in the vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search revealed that there was more than 1/2 ounce of marijuana in the vehicle in

various places. All three (3) occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest as follows:

Evan Bogard (DOB 01/15/1980): Possession of > 1/2 Ounce of Marijuana, C.G.S. 21a-279(a)(1) Speeding, C.G.S. 14-219(c)(1) Passing on the Right, C.G.S. 14-233

Joshua Salzberg (DOB 01/29/1982): Possession of > 1/2 Ounce of Marijuana, C.G.S. 21a-279(a)(1)

Brandt Steiner (DOB 04/11/1990): Possession of > 1/2 Ounce of Marijuana, C.G.S. 21a-279(a)(1)

All three (3) arrestees were released on three (3) separate $1,000 cash bonds each, and are scheduled to appear at The Milford Superior Courthouse (GA22) on 08/20/2019 at 9:00am.