Norwalk Police Need Your Help

Posted in Norwalk

Norwalk Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying this person of interest regarding a stolen vehicle investigation.  Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Detective Downer at 203-854-3182.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police press release and photo)

