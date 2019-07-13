Norwalk News: Sexual Assault Arrest

#Norwalk CT– On June 21, 2019, the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division investigated a complaint involving Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer Edwin Espichan. The parents of two female juveniles reported that the juveniles were detained by Espichan in the Kohl’s security office at 500 Connecticut Avenue. During their detention, Espichan asked for sexual favors in lieu of the police or their parents being called. Detective Marquis and Detective Lapak of the Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. The Special Victims Unit’s investigation further revealed that one of the juveniles was sexually assaulted by Espichan while detained. The juvenile victims were eventually released after being detained for over an hour. Later that day Espichan contacted one of the juvenile victims via social media.

Based on the Special Victims Unit investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Espichan. On July 12, 2019, Special Victims Unit Detectives arrested Edwin Espichan without incident at 500 Connecticut Avenue, Kohl’s.

Arrested: Edwin Espichan, date of birth 02-12-84 of 9 Chestnut Hill Avenue White Plains New York.

Charges: Sexual Assault 4th, Reckless Endangerment 2nd (2 counts), Unlawful Restraint 1st (2 counts) and Disorderly Conduct (2 counts).

Bond: $500,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)