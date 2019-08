2019-08-14 @ 1:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two suspects are in custody after a crash during a pursuit. The suspects failed to negotiate the turn onto Hollister Avenue from Orange Street and hit a retaining wall. The suspects hit their heads on the windshield and were taken to the hospital. At least one firearm was recovered. I have multiple calls in for more details and I will pass them along as soon as I know!