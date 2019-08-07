Fairfield News: Manhunt For Alleged Murderer

2019-08-06 @ 2019@08-06 @ #Fairfield CT– James Taylor who is out on $2 million bond for allegedly shooting his ex-wife to death on Super Bowl Sunday, February 3rd is missing. James Taylor is charged with murder, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm and third-degree assault for allegedly fatally shooting his ex-wife.

His son Chris Taylor who posted the bond went to the scene but was turned away to the police station on Reef Road. The SWAT or Emergency Service Unit (ESU) is now at the scene. Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin allowed the 75-year-old Taylor to post his $2 million bond on the condition that he live at his son’s Bronson Road home under house arrest.