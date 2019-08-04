Westport News: Sewage Leak Update

#Fairfield Beaches are closed.

#Westport CT– First Selectman Jim Marpe and Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced as of 8:30 PM Saturday night, the sewage leak in the Saugatuck River was completely stopped and temporary pumps are in place to utilize the newly installed pipe. The temporary set up will be in place until the permanent pumps are installed next month. The Town has been in close communication with the Connecticut DEEP and the Weston- Westport Health District. Water quality testing will be performed on Monday in effort to re-open the beaches. Swimming at all Westport beaches, including Sherwood Island will remain off-limits today, Sunday, in an abundance of caution. First Selectman Marpe reiterated his thanks to the Town and State departments in their prompt and appropriate response to the incident. He also stated, “We appreciate the cooperation of our residents and visitors not using the beaches for swimming until we receive the all-clear from the Health District and DEEP.”

