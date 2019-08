5:09pm–#Westport CT– At least two shoplifters are in custody after a pursuit on the Merritt Parkway. The shoplifters stole over $5,000 in cosmetics. They fled Westport into Fairfield. The pursuit was broken off a number of times until Westport Police caught up with them on the Merritt Parkway. I have an inquiry into Westport Police for more info and I’ll post it when I get it. I know many of you probably saw the incident and wanted to know what was up.

This news report is made possible by: