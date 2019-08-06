Westport News: Here Is That Pursuit I Reported On Yesterday

(Westport, CT) On Monday August 5, 2019 at approximately 4:41pm, Westport Police dispatch received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 1365 Post Road East reporting a possible shoplifting incident in progress. The caller reported that she had observed two individuals (a male and a female) known to her from previous shoplifting incidents enter the store. Staff began to monitor the two, both of whom began moving around the store and filling up bags with merchandise; consisting of various bottles of perfume. Staff attempted to speak with both of these individuals, at which time both exited the store without paying for the merchandise that they had selected. Staff were able to provide not only a description of the suspects and their clothing, but also a description of and registration plate for the vehicle in which they left the scene. This information was subsequently broadcast to all patrol officers by dispatch.

Shortly after communicating the information related to the suspects’ vehicle, a Westport officer observed it attempting to enter the Merritt Parkway northbound at exit 42. The officer attempted to effectuate a motor vehicle stop with the suspects, who disregarded her signal and continued northbound into Fairfield. This information was also broadcast to the Connecticut State Police and surrounding agencies. The pursuit continued into Fairfield and was ultimately terminated by this department. The suspects were believed to have exited the Parkway into the town of Fairfield. Shortly after discontinuing pursuit, Westport Police were advised that the suspect vehicle had been stopped at the northbound Merritt Parkway rest area in Fairfield by Fairfield officers. Westport units responded to that location and ultimately took custody of three individuals in connection with the shoplifting investigation. Ulta staff positively identified two of the vehicle occupants as the two who had been in their store earlier. Also found in the vehicle were bags from Ulta Beauty containing various stolen bottles of perfume as well as security sensor tags that had been removed from merchandise. The value of the stolen items was reported as $4779.00.

Two of the three suspects arrested were adults and have been identified as Robert Keeshawn (age 31) of New Britain and Cynphanie Merritt (age 27) of Windsor. Both Keeshawn and Merritt have been charged with 53a-124 Larceny Third Degree as well as 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy at Larceny in the Third Degree. Merritt, who was found to be operating the vehicle during the pursuit, was additionally charged with 14-223(b) Disobeying the Signal of an Officer/Engaging in Pursuit, 14-222 Reckless Driving, 14-215 Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, 14-213b Failure to Maintain Minimum Insurance Coverage and 14-12(a)* Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at a total of $5,000.00 for both suspects. Both suspects were unable to post bond. Both were transported to Norwalk Superior Court for arraignment on the morning of Tuesday August 6, 2019. In addition, computer checks run of Merritt showed that she currently held four outstanding warrants for her arrest in the state of Connecticut. Three of these warrants were for Violation of Probation with the fourth being for Failure to Appear in the Second Degree. The total of court set bonds for these warrants was $56,500.00. Merritt was unable to post these bonds. Merritt was also found to have an additional active warrant for her arrest held by the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department for larceny. Also taken into custody was a female juvenile suspect. She was charged with 53a-124 Larceny Third Degree, 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy at Larceny in the Third Degree and 53a- 167a Interfering with an Officer. This juvenile was also found to have an active felony arrest warrant held by the Farmington Police Department for charges including robbery. She was issued a juvenile summons by this agency and turned over to Farmington officers for processing on that agency’s active warrant. The Westport Police Department would like to thank the members of the Fairfield Police Department who assisted with this investigation.

(Westport Police Press Release)