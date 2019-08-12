Westport News: Credit Card Misue and Larceny Charges

On Wednesday March 6, 2019, Westport Police began an investigation into Jaiman Shah based on a complaint made by his former employer that he had used American Express points from a company credit card to make over $16,500.00 in personal purchases. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being drafted and granted for Shah in which he was charged with Larceny 2 nd Degree, Credit Card Theft and Receipt of Goods by the Illegal Use of a Credit Card. For those charges, Shah had been previously arrested by this department on June 17, 2019 and at that time had posted a court set $50,000.00 bond.

While investigating this original complaint, the investigating officer was again contacted by the victim (on Sunday March 10, 2019) reporting that upon researching further in Shah’s activities while employed at the company additional acts of fraud were discovered. In one of these instances, Shah had used a combination of rewards points as well as American Express credit to make personal purchases from Amazon.com totaling $367.44. For this incident, an arrest warrant was sought and granted charging Shah with 53a-125b Larceny in the Sixth Degree, 53a-123 Credit Card Theft and 53a-128g Receiving Goods Obtained by the Illegal Use of a Credit Card. Bond for these charges was court set at $50,000.00.

Also reported by the victim’s employer was another act of embezzlement perpetrated by Shah. In this case, again Shah had used this same company credit card without authorization to make a purchase of $3923.99 under the guise that it was a legitimate piece of computer equipment needed by the company, however he had done so using a fraudulent eBay account over which he had control. Search warrants for records from both eBay and PayPal confirmed that this purchase was fraudulent, that a nonexistent item had been purchased from an eBay account over which Shah had control, and that the funds for the purchase were received from a PayPal account over which Shah also had control. For this incident, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Shah charging him with 53a-123 Larceny Second Degree (by embezzlement), 53a-124 Larceny Third Degree (by embezzlement) and 53a-128 Receiving Goods Obtained by the Illegal Use of a Credit Card. Bond for these charges was court set at $75,000.00.

On Friday August 9, 2019 Jaiman Shah came to police headquarters to turn himself in on these two outstanding warrants for his arrest held by this agency. Shah was able to post these bonds totaling $125,000.00. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Monday August 19, 2019.

