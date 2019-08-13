own and Board of Education Accepts Equity Distribution

Westport, CT – On August 7, First Selectman Jim Marpe accepted a check in the amount of $85,404 to the Town and Board of Education for its prorated share of a $5.0 million Equity Distribution from the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA). The Equity Distribution is a result of the continued efforts by the Town and BOE in managing risk through training and injury avoidance under the Worker’s Compensation program along with actions to reduce claims under its Liability, Auto and Property coverage.

The Town and Board of Education have received $525,175 since the program was started in 2011. CIRMA has distributed nearly $30 million to its members in the same time period.

###

PHOTO: L-R, Marty Burger (Marsh McLennan Agency), Will Wood, Stephen Nadeau and Ashley Reda (CIRMA Representatives), First Selectman Marpe, Gary Conrad (Westport Finance Director), Elio Longo (Westport Board of Education CFO)