2019-08-24 @ 4:04pm–#Stratford CT–#Trumbull CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway southbound between exits 53 and 52 with fully engulfed car fire. It was first reported as car fire with entrapment but everyone was able to get out of the car. Expect major delays in both directions.

This news report is made possible by: