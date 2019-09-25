Ansonia News: Child Walking On Roof Found Living In Deplorable Conditions

2019-09-25@ 8:47am–The Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of a child on the roof of a house on Main Street. Officers located a two-year-old male on the roof of 681 Main Street about 30 feet above the ground. Officer Christopher Kelley was able to talk to the child and keep him from moving around the roof while Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III forced entry into the house to get to the child off the roof. Inside the home was the child’s father, David Hustek, and the child’s aunt, Sarah Barker. Both had been sleeping and unaware the child was on the roof of the house. The child was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but did not appear to be injured. The home was found to be in deplorable living conditions, city building officials were contacted and the home was condemned. Hustek and Barker were both arrested.

David Hustek, age 23, was charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment First Degree, he was held on a $10,000 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on September 26, 2019.

Sarah Barker, age 20, was charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment First Degree, he was held on a $10,000 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on September 26, 2019.