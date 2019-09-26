Shelton News: Threat At Shelton HS To Bring Increased Police Presence

Police UPDATE:

On 9-25-19, Shelton Police received numerous reports regarding a threatening video that was posted online. The video shows a gun and the male states that if someone messes with him tomorrow and he goes to school he is willing to kill someone. Police were able to quickly identify and locate the male in the video. Police also located and seized a weapon that matched the weapon in the video.

18 year old Eliezer Reyes, a Shelton High School student, was arrested and charged with Threatening 1st Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, and Brandishing a Facsimile Firearm. Reyes was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Thank you to all that swiftly reported this incident to the police and provided the video for the investigation. This was key to resolving this issue in a timely manner.

2019-09-25–#Shelton CT– The Shelton Board Of Education messaged parents tonight that tonight the administrators at Shelton High School was notified of a student who posted a threatening message on social media. The Shelton Police were alerted and a currently investigating. The email to parents said the student will not be allowed in school and that the school will have extra security and police presence at the school Thursday.

