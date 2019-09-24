Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– This morning members of the Bridgeport Police Department arrested Richard Brown (DOB: 11/11/92) and served him with an arrest warrant in connection to the September 1, 2019 homicide of Jose Perez-Ortiz at the corner of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street. Brown is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is held on a $750,000 bond. This arrest is the result of the outstanding work done by the lead detective, Martin Heneau, and the many others that assisted him, including our Fugitive Task Force detectives, Nick Grasso and Adam Rosco.