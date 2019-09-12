Fairfield News: Man On Tracks Killed By Train

2019-09-11 @ 7:10pm–#Fairfield CT– #MTA– There isn’t a lot of information at this time but a man that was on the tracks at the Fairfield Metro Station was hit by a train and killed. John, a commuter from Shelton told me he knew something bad happened when the emergency brakes came on and a short time later was told to along with the other passengers to evacuate the train. We were told it was the 5:46 p.m. train out of Grand Central Terminal. The public address system was reporting delays up to 35 minutes as there were significant speed restrictions around the area of the accident.